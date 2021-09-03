Associated Veterans Announces New Look & Brand Modernization
Continous growth sparks a brand overhaul for Associated Veterans aimed at modernizing the look and feel of the company.
We are a business committed to integrity and we invest in our people and the clients we serve.”RESTON , VA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Associated Veterans LLC is excited for its brand overhaul aimed at modernizing the look and feel of the company while differentiating itself from other professional and IT services firms. The new visual identity will go live on Monday, September 6, 2021, when the company’s website is relaunched.
— Antonio Moscatelli, President and CEO of Associated Veterans
“We drive our clients to be more agile, innovative, and collaborative, so we wanted a concise brand position that reflected our passion. This overhaul makes it easier for people to appreciate who we are, what we do, how we operate, and how we help our clients meet their objectives,” stated Antonio Moscatelli, President and CEO of Associated Veterans.
The company’s growth over the past several years has prompted the decision to make a change now. Associated Veterans is a verified service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that has grown steadily since its founding in 2007. AV’s executive leadership team is enthusiastic about how the new brand expression will visually distinguish them in the government marketplace.
“We are known for providing our clients with highly qualified and experienced professionals who possess the relevant skills and knowledge needed to develop and execute quality solutions that support their business goals and needs. Therefore, it’s essential that our brand is a direct reflection of what we do well,” stated James Marin, Director of Proposal Development/Capture Management.
ABOUT ASSOCIATED VETERANS
Associated Veterans, LLC is a verified service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that provides professional & IT solution services and hardware/software products to government clients, helping them turn their vision into a successful reality. Leveraging experience and versatility, Associated Veterans provides a robust scope of services to their clients that help them implement projects efficiently.
