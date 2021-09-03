WyoLotto® to give away free tickets when Pokes win

September 3, 2021

WyoLotto officials announced today that they are bringing back the Cowboy Draw BOGO for the University of Wyoming football season, which kicks off this Saturday, Sept. 4.

“We believe it is important to continue our traditions and support UW athletics with our sponsorship. To help cheer them on, we will give away free Cowboy Draw tickets if the Pokes win! So every Sunday after a win, our players will get extra chances to win Wyoming’s game!” said Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO.

This will be the fourth year for WyoLotto to offer players “buy-one-get-one-free” Cowboy Draw tickets if the Cowboys win. This will be offered for all UW Football games—home and away.

Cowboy Draw is Wyoming’s own lottery game, with better odds and two chances to win for $5.

The details for the promotion include:

If the Pokes win, Cowboy Draw tickets will be buy one get one free the Sunday after the win

The free tickets will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is no limit on free tickets (however, there is always a $125 transaction limit)

Tickets must be purchased for the following Monday drawing

Tickets are available at any WyoLotto retailer

Check the UW Football schedule and watch the Pokes win for your chance to get some extra tickets

Please see the terms and conditions for more details.