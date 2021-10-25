A Navy Submarine Veteran with Mesothelioma in Connecticut Might Receive Millions in Compensation and To Get the Job Done the Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Kart of Karst von Oiste

Connecticut

If you are a Navy Submarine Veteran with mesothelioma in Connecticut-please do not roll the dice on lawyers who may or may not know what they are doing when it comes to your financial compensation.” — Connecticut US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT , USA, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Connecticut US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to a Navy Submarine Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Connecticut or their immediate family to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specific information about how the compensation process works along with what the Veterans claim might be worth. A mesothelioma compensation claim for a Navy Submarine Center might be worth millions if the lawyers representing this person know what they are doing. Erik Karst is one of the nation’s top mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, “If you are a Navy Submarine Veteran with mesothelioma in Connecticut-please do not roll the dice on lawyers who may or may not know what they are doing when it comes to your financial compensation. Mesothelioma Compensation for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer will be based on how, where and when the Veteran was exposed to asbestos. Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they will know how to help a Navy Veteran like this.

“Before a Navy Submarine Veteran with mesothelioma in Connecticut hires a lawyer to assist with financial compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We are certain you will be glad you did.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Connecticut US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Bridgeport, New Haven, Hartford, Stamford, Waterbury, Norwalk, Danbury, New London, Groton or anywhere in Connecticut. https://Connecticut.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Connecticut the Connecticut US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

* Yale Cancer Center New Haven, Connecticut http://www.yalecancercenter.org/

* Hartford Hospital Hartford, Connecticut: http://www.harthosp.org/Cancer/default.aspx

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma