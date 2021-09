Williston Barracks//I-89 South Burlington 4 Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A103270

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 9/3/21 at approximately 14:10 hours

STREET: I-89 North

TOWN: South Burlington

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Just north of Exit 14

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry/mostly dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Colleen Kendal-Piel

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Portsmouth, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Senada Iseric

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Jct., VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: HRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Medium to heavy

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Cecilia Giordano

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE ADDRESS: Essex Jct., VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Altima

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Heavy

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE # 4

OPERATOR: Travis Clark

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE ADDRESS: Essex, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: Pending

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #4: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NA

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On this date and approximate time, VT State Police responded to I-89 North just north of exit 14 for a motor vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation has revealed that an unknown vehicle started to pull out of the emergency breakdown lane. Vehicle 1 slowed for it but it did not go, and a series of collisions involving the above 4 vehicles occurred. There were no serious injuries as a result of this incident. Vehicle 2 above ended up on its roof blocking the left lane. Traffic flow was restricted to one lane as the scene was cleaned up. This crash is still under investigation.