Overnight ramp closures scheduled on the westbound H-1 Freeway in Pearl City and Waipahu during the month of September

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT), Highways Division, notifies Oahu motorists of offramp and onramp closures on the westbound H-1 Freeway in Pearl City and Waipahu, for striping work. Closures are scheduled during nighttime hours through the month of September, with tentative work dates allowed in the case of bad weather conditions. Roadwork schedule is as follows.

Westbound Pearl City/Waimalu offramp (Exit 10)

Closed on Tuesday, September 7, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Tentative work is scheduled on Sunday, Sept. 12, Monday, Sept. 13, and Monday, Sept. 27, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Westbound Waipahu offramp (Exit 8B)

Closed on Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 7:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Tentative work is scheduled on Monday, Sept. 13, and Monday, Sept. 27, from 7:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Westbound Moanalua onramp (from Moanalua Road)

Closed on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Tentative work is scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 14, Sunday, Sept. 19, through Tuesday, Sept. 21, and Tuesday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 3, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

For a weekly list of closures on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/.

Motorists are reminded to follow all signage and detour routes posted through the work zone area. Police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. TheBus and First responders have been notified of the closures and will not be allowed through the closure. Roadwork is weather permitting.

