DEQ opens public comment period on Piedmont Lithium application

On Aug. 31, 2021, DEQ’s Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR) received a mining permit application from Piedmont Lithium Carolinas for a site in Gaston County. The application materials can be found on the Mining Program website.

As directed by The Mining Act of 1971’s Section 74-50, DEMLR has opened a 30-day public comment period through Sept. 30, 2021, for requesting a public hearing on this project. Comments can be submitted via email to ncminingprogram@ncdenr.gov with the subject line “Piedmont Lithium Carolinas,” by leaving a voicemail at 919-707-9228 or by mail to: