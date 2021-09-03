Senator Muth, PA Office of Open Records to Host Virtual Right to Know Workshop

ROYERSFORD, September 3, 2021 − State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced that she will partner with the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records to host a Virtual Right to Know Workshop on Thursday, September 23 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Zoom.

The virtual event will allow constituents an opportunity to interact with experts from the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records and learn how to use the Right to Know Law and how to file a successful Right to Know Request. Participants must register for the free event at www.SenatorMuth.com/events/RTK

“The first step to fixing our broken system is ensuring accountability and transparency within our state government,” Muth said. “Our Virtual Right to Know Workshop will provide a crash course on how residents can utilize the Right to Know law to stay informed by obtaining information that they are entitled to under the law and ultimately, to hold public officials and local governments accountable.”

Executive Director Liz Wagenseller and George Speiss, Chief of Outreach and Training, from the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records will be the lead presenters for this virtual workshop event.

Muth noted that under the current Right to Know Law, all state and local government agency records are presumed to be public. If an agency wants to withhold a record, it must prove that it is entitled to do so under the Right to Know law, another law or regulation, privilege (such as attorney-client privilege), or court order. Also, the current law established the Office of Open Records which makes it simple and free for a requester to appeal an agency denial. Under previous statute, the burden was on a requester to establish why a record was public and all appeals went to court.