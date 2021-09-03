DATCP Appoints Sam Otterson as Communications Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 3, 2021 Contact: Angela James, Deputy Secretary, (608) 224-9777

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary-designee Randy Romanski has appointed Sam Otterson as DATCP's new Communications Director.

“I am pleased to have Sam join the team at DATCP," said Romanski. “Her previous work on communications and legislative matters in the State Legislature will be an asset to our agency. Her approach to increasing access to government programs and focus on the state serving as a resource is a great fit for how DATCP serves the public."

Otterson is currently a Research Assistant with State Representative Dave Considine, the ranking minority member of the Assembly Agriculture Committee. She has also served several other legislative offices in the Wisconsin State Capitol.

“One of my passions is connecting people to the resources they need," said Otterson. “I am confident that I can continue this work as the Communications Director at the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection."

Otterson graduated from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities in 2016 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in sociology. Since graduating, she has volunteered in her community as a coach and youth mentor. She expressed particular enthusiasm to be engaged in DATCP's Agriculture Youth Council to help mentor the next generation of agriculture leaders in Wisconsin.

Otterson is a Verona native and currently resides in Mount Horeb. Her first day at DATCP will be September 27, 2021. ​

