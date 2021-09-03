VT Community Broadband (VCBB) Meeting 9/9/2021

The next meeting of the Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 9:30 am. The meeting will be held in the 3rd floor GIGA Conference Room at the VT Department of Public Service, 112 State Street, Montpelier, VT.

Those unable to attend in person can also participate online. Due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases, anyone who attends in person is requested to wear a mask.

The VCBB was established by Act 71 (2021)—An act relating to accelerated community broadband deployment—to coordinate, facilitate, support, and accelerate the development and implementation of universal community broadband solutions.

The board will develop policies and programs to accelerate community efforts that advance the State’s goal of achieving universal access to reliable, high-quality, affordable, fixed broadband achieving speeds of at least 100 Mbps symmetrical.

For more information about the meeting, including how to participate online, please see the agenda posted on the Vermont Community Broadband Board Temporary Website. If the agenda is not yet posted, please check back a few days before the meeting.