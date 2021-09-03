State agencies distribute surplus PPE to organizations in need

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Department of Administrative Services (DAS) and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) are actively distributing excess personal protective equipment (PPE) inventory to schools, grocers, libraries, social service agencies, and others.

Deliveries have already been made to the state’s Educational Service Centers (ESCs) for school use. The departments are working with ESCs to assist with the logistics of distributing 4.2 million masks and gloves to schools as they start the new year. For grocers, DAS and ODH will be shipping approximately 468,000 masks and 1.5 million gloves.

“We are fortunate to have enough PPE in our warehouse to distribute to organizations who need it,” said DAS Director Kathleen Madden. “We’re pleased to provide this PPE to our schools who are working so hard to have a safe and healthy start to the year.”

-30-