Pinning Ceremony Held for Trooper Cadet Class #921

NASHVILLE – On September 2nd, Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry pinned 10 Tennessee State Troopers, and Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long administered the oath of office. Below is a list of members of Trooper Cadet Class #921, and the counties they will be assigned to.

Cody Douglas – Campbell County

Dennis Keefer – Maury County

Kolby Mullins – Marion County

Steven Good – Cocke County

Nicholas Horton – Giles County

Jacob MacDonald – Stewart County

Shane Ballew – Van Buren County

Becca Nye – Bledsoe County

John Warmath – Chester County

Michael B. Riley – Benton County

The new troopers completed intense physical and classroom training which earned them their badges. The new graduates will continue their training with troopers classified as Field Training Officers, totaling more than 400 hours of hands-on experience in the field.

Click here to view the video of today’s ceremony. Photos are available upon request.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

###