Hoyer Statement on the August Jobs Report

“The Delta variant of COVID-19 is holding back the full potential of this recovery, and today’s jobs report reminds us that, just as this was a recession without precedent, our recovery is going to be unpredictable. However, we have seen months of unprecedented job gains and positive indicators that show us what is possible if we give American businesses and workers the tools to compete, access opportunities, and get ahead. "Yesterday, new data showed that our economic recovery is continuing to move ahead, with new unemployment claims dropping to their lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began. We have also seen a historic increase of more than 4 million new jobs created since President Biden took office and since Democrats in Congress enacted the American Rescue Plan. Indeed, businesses and schools are opening again because more than 74% of American adults have had at least one vaccine shot. To ramp up this recovery and mitigate its unpredictable nature, we need to enact and implement the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan. And unless Republicans want to actively put our economic recovery at risk, they will refrain from playing games with the debt limit, which must be addressed in order to ensure America pays its bills for Republicans’ previous spending. "House Democrats are continuing to do our part to move President Biden’s agenda for jobs, opportunity, and equity forward. I look forward to bringing the Build Back Better Act to the Floor to help our economy grow and make it easier for our people get ahead, along with bipartisan infrastructure legislation, so we can send both bills to President Biden to sign and help Americans achieve real economic security.”