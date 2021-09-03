MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission will meet Sept. 9 by web conference to vote on nine rules

The N.C. Marine Fisheries commission will meet by web conference at 2 p.m. Sept. 9 to vote on amendments and readoption of nine rules pertaining to waters managed jointly with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

The public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations online. No public comment period is scheduled.

The meeting links and phone number, an agenda, and information on the proposed amendments to the rules in 15A NCAC 03Q .0100 (General Regulations: Joint) will be posted next week on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage. No other issues are scheduled for discussion at this meeting.

The rules are scheduled for readoption under a mandatory periodic review schedule (G.S. 150B-21.3A). Public comment on the rules was accepted in October and November 2020.