September 01, 2021

Governor Parson Awards Missouri Public Safety Medals to First Responders, Civilians for Heroic Actions in 2020 15 First Responders, 7 Civilians Receive Missouri's Highest Public Safety Honors

This morning, Governor Mike Parson awarded Missouri Public Safety Medals to a total of 15 first responders and seven civilians for heroic and live-saving actions during 2020. The awards are Missouri’s highest recognition for first responders acting during critical incidents. The civilians, who include a 12-year-old boy who performed a life-saving rescue at age 11, were honored for taking on harrowing risks during emergencies to save lives and support first responders. Continue reading the news release from the Governor's office here.

