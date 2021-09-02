Community leaders say they had cheese, they had beer, the only thing that was missing was meat which is what helped them secure a community development investment grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

“My wife gave me five years ago for my birthday a backyard smoker, and we started experimenting with different snack sticks and different products it kinda evolved and kinda sparked that interest and passion in this industry,” said Mr. B’s Smokehouse Meats owner, Curt Bisarek.

When Mr. B’s was just an idea, community leaders got involved which led to a $180,000 community development investment grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. An award that is given before shovels hit the dirt to help develop rural communities.

(Adapted from “Community support brings new smoked meat market to Hillsboro,” September 2, 2021, NEWS8000)