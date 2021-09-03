East Coast Collecting Launches, Makes Products Affordable for Collectors
New website is a licensed retailer of collectiblesATLANTA , USA, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Atlanta husband and wife have launched East Coast Collecting, which is dedicated to “collectors and nerds alike” and to making products affordable to collectors.
Their secret to making collectibles affordable? They take less than the normal 20 percent profit margin on the products they sell.
The online-only East Coast Collecting was started as a rebellion against the traditional model of retailing by not only bringing customers what they want at affordable prices and by not up-charging or paying charging extras for brand names.
“This is what we love and we'll continue to do this as long as we can keep the lights on,” said the owners. “We opened East Coast Collecting because we wanted to share our love of collecting and collectibles with adults and children alike. As passionate collectors ourselves, we want to help others bring their collections to another level.”
East Coast Collecting is a licensed retailer, specializing in selling Funko products and exclusive merchandise from Star Wars to WWE, as well as action toys and more.
The store’s lowest prices begin at $2 for a set of hockey cards to $300 for a Marvel Infinity Saga Iron Man Mark 44 Hulk-Buster DLX Figure.
Some of East Coast Collecting’s exclusive products include a Justice League #0 Variant Newsstand CGC-signed Zachary Levi; a Peter Billingsley-signed 11 X 17 “A Christmas Story” authentic, witnessed autograph with a certificate of authenticity; and a Kevin Eastman- signed, unopened Raphael mask with a certificate of authenticity.
WWE fans can celebrate iconic WrestleMania moments with a WWE superstar legend action figure “Macho Man” Randy Savage. This collectible allows fans to capture the legend's WrestleMania III entrance to the ring with an authentic real-rolling ring cart.
East Coast Collecting is particularly proud of the range of Funkos it carries. Their highly collectible products range across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and expensive but cool items.
Among the Funkos East Coast Collecting carries are a Mandy Chase variant, a Demon Slayer Giyu Tomioka and an Evil Dead Ash 40th Anniversary.
As to displaying Funkos, East Coast Collecting says, “We prefer to take the figures out of the box and display them like that. This way, you can see all of the detail and enjoy each figurine how it was intended. Of course, you might prefer to keep them in the box so they can be stacked more easily (plus, the artwork on the box is cool).”
In addition to Funko, East Coast Collecting’s partners include Hasbro, Kenner and Super 7.
East Coast Collecting has been winning praise from its customers. After making a purchase, customer Arturo wrote, “Best of the best seller. Highly recommend. Great communication, perfect package … five stars all day long. Thank you.” Another customer, Green Dad, wrote, “Exactly as described and quick, safe shipping. Definitely recommend, awesome!!!”
For more information or to purchase an amazing collectible at an affordable price, visit eastcoastcollecting.com. It can also be followed on Instagram at @eastcoast_collecting.
Visitors to the website can also subscribe for a newsletter with special offers, free giveaways and once-in-a-lifetime deals.
About East Coast Collecting
We are a licensed retailer that specializes in selling Funko products and everything nerdgasmic in between! From Star Wars to WWE and more, we bring you the best of the best in exclusive merchandise. We are a passionate group of collectors and toy heads that want to bring you fair prices with outstanding results.
