Enjoy Dead Creek Wildlife Day on Oct. 2

If you enjoy wildlife be sure to make plans to attend the 19th annual Dead Creek Wildlife Day in Addison, Vermont on Saturday, October 2. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Activities at Dead Creek Wildlife Day are especially for people who enjoy hunting, fishing, birdwatching, or learning about Vermont’s diverse wildlife and ecosystems. The event will be held at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) on Route 17, west of Route 22A.

Early risers can begin the day with a bird banding demonstration at 7:00 a.m. Two large tents at Dead Creek WMA headquarters will open at 9:30 a.m. featuring wildlife-related exhibits and activities such as decoy carving, building bluebird boxes and a visit from Batwoman. The Dead Creek Visitor Center will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. featuring displays about conservation and wildlife management in Vermont.

Live critters will be returning this year with a selection of snakes, turtles, raptors, and more that visitors can see up close and learn about their ecology. Also, back by popular demand is the rocket netting demonstration where you can learn about duck banding and the tools used to capture them. New this year is a presentation on the Eastern meadowlark and a walk to learn about bats and their habitats. Retriever dogs will be working in the area ponds, and all of the favorite nature walks will be happening. All events are free, and a free shuttle bus will provide regular access to nearby field events throughout the day.

“After a very challenging year for everyone, it will be so great to welcome back visitors to the popular Dead Creek Wildlife Day,” said Amy Alfieri, manager of the Dead Creek WMA. “The activities are fun, the demonstrations are very exciting, and the setting is beautiful. Visitors love to see the live animals and working dogs, and the kids love to build their own blue bird box to take home. With the visitor center operational, and maybe even our new interpretive trail up and running, there are many ways for people to experience and learn about Vermont’s wildlife.”

The festival is hosted by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation and Otter Creek Audubon Society.

For more information and a schedule of events, visit Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) and check under Watch Wildlife.

