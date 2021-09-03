Appliances Connection’s Labor Day Sale Has Begun!

The Labor Day Sale has begun at Appliance's Connection. Receive up to 60% off on select items and browse our entire catalog of luxury appliances.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the holiday season fast approaching, Appliances Connection is kicking things off with their Labor Day Sales Event. Now through September 15th, you can receive up to 30% off on select appliances and up to 60% off on select furniture items. Select brands such as Viking, Thermador, Fisher & Paykel, and Bertazzoni are also offering free appliances on qualifying purchases. Up to 24 months special financing is available when you complete your purchase using an Appliances Connection Credit Card.

Newly released at Appliances Connection is the luxury brand, Forté. Forté’s entire suite of high-quality kitchen appliances draws inspiration from Italy’s rich history of exquisite stylistic designs, which have dazzled consumers the world over. As such, these range hoods, ranges, refrigerators, microwaves, and more are crafted with the singular ambition of blending tradition and superior quality with sleek, easy-to-clean designs. Forté packages are also available, so you can revamp your kitchen with an entire suite of new appliances.

Visit https://www.appliancesconnection.com/ today to see how much you can save. Also check out our blog where you can find out about new releases, our favorite appliances of the year, view newsletters, and more.

In the market for luxury appliances? Look no further than Appliances Connection. In operation for two decades, we’ve become the most trusted name for the finest brands including Bertazzoni, La Cornue, Blue Star, SMEG, Monogram, Dacor, Miele, and Sub-Zero/Wolf. We offer a full array of premium ranges, cooktops, refrigerators, wine stations, wall ovens, and so much more. With Appliances Connection, you’re not just getting the best in luxe appliances. You’ll also receive unparalleled service from our expert and experienced sales and delivery teams, from browsing to delivery. Our customer support staff is also there to help you with any issues you may have for the life of the appliance. Appliances Connection is guaranteed to deliver the top-tier appliances and shopping experience you deserve.

Appliances Connection

