Florida Songwriters Association Partners with Imagine That Events and Entertainment for Upcoming Music Concerts
EINPresswire.com/ -- The recovery of the music ecosystem is happening faster than ever, and Florida is continuing to take full advantage by showing support. The Florida Songwriters Association has collaborated with Imagine That Events and Entertainment to produce live music events in the Sunshine State. While many people are excited to have events to go to after having so many canceled due to recent events, the two companies have partnered up for eager concert-goers to have fun and enjoy.
As a not-for-profit company that encourages the creative mind and works with songwriters from all genres of music and background levels, there was no better partnership to make these events happen than with Imagine That Events and Entertainment. “We’re all about educating and motivating people to stretch their limits in the music industry, so coming together with Florida’s best live entertainment source, was an easy decision to give back to our community,” says Executive Director Steven Lane. While prioritizing fun, safety, and high quality live music, these upcoming entertainment showcases will be a great opportunity for people to fall in love with upcoming talent that is sure to excite at each event.
“While we employ professional live entertainers from our extensive roster, we work to support their incredible talents by holding events for the great people of Florida. Imagine That Events and Entertainment focuses on the greatness that surrounds us each day to make a positive difference in people’s lives. The importance of music in our lives is immeasurable. Partnering with Florida Songwriters Association to put on live music experiences is one of the ways we bring people together to share the myriad of benefits of live music, says Imagine That Events and Entertainment owner Timothy Rose. As event dates begin rolling out and music announcements are made, the two companies are excited to invite everyone to these live music events, crafted with intention and excitement.
Press Department
