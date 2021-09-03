NEWS ALERT: Luxury Hat Company Host “Pop Up Shop” in Alabama Mall
HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nathan Mason Hats is coming to Parkway Place Mall for its one of a kind luxury hat Pop Up Shop. Nathan Mason Hats currently offers custom made hats with a luxurious twist of style. The Pop Up Shop will showcase custom hats, offer hat consultations and have selective hat demonstrations for patrons.
“I am excited to bring my hats to the residents of Alabama. I believe my unique style and custom hats will offer people the opportunity to try something different, said owner Reginald Sherad. Patrons will also be able to choose options for their custom hat on the spot. It will be like the Chipotle of hat making. Pick your base, add your ingredients and pay at the register!”
WHO:
Natha Mason Hats “Pop Up Shop”
www.nathanmasonhats.com
WHEN & WHERE:
Monday, September 6, - Sunday, October 3, 2021
Location:
Parkway Place Mall
2801 S Memorial Pkwy,
Huntsville, AL 35801
QUESTIONS?
Members of the media are invited to attend and can direct any inquiries to Taroue Brooks by emailing taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
About Reginald Sherad:
Reginald Sherard aka One Man Many Hats is a modern day hat maker and hat designer. After searching for hats that fit his style and personality he sought to understand how hats were made. In his research he discovered the rich history of creatives and artisans known as milliners, a person who makes and designs hats. His love for hats turned into a passion that he turned into a business. Being a serial entrepreneur, he realized that he could make a living off of doing something he loved so he named it Nathan Mason Hats, after the names of his sons. Reginald describes his style as a combination of “modern and classic” as he uses both vintage and 3D printed tools to bring the imagination of the customer to life.
taroue brooks
brooks and taylor
+15102207860 ext.
