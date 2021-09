Plant-based Seafood Market Business Opportunity, Trends, Top Companies Share, Growth Rate and Forecast 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “ Plant-based Seafood Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global plant-based seafood market size exhibited a CAGR of 30% during 2017-2020. Plant -based seafood refers to a vegan alternative that is similar to seafood in texture, appearance and taste. It is produced using a mixture of plant protein isolates, soy, starch, vegetable extracts, edible oils and a variety of seasonings. Various additives and coloring agents are also added to the product to provide a texture similar to fish, shrimp and crabs. In recent years, the demand for plant-based seafood has increased with the rising health-consciousness among consumers. As a result, individuals are becoming inclined toward vegan seafood alternatives, with low calories and high protein content.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plant-based-seafood-market/requestsample Global Plant-based Seafood Market Trends:The global plant-based seafood market is primarily driven by the growing trend of veganism. The increasing concerns regarding the protection of aquatic animals have also impelled individuals to replace seafood with plant-based alternatives in their diets. Besides this, the growing prevalence of chronic gastrointestinal disorders due to the presence of mercury and toxic pollutants in seafood is also encouraging consumers to shift to vegan alternatives. Several governmental bodies are also undertaking initiatives to promote the consumption of plant-based seafood products to conserve marine ecosystems. Furthermore, the rising preference for frozen, canned, and ready-to-eat products due to rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyles and the inflating disposable incomes of the masses is escalating the demand for plant-based seafood across the globe. On account of these factors, the market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plant-based-seafood-market Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report, with some of the key players being• Ahimsa Foods• Atlantic Natural Foods• Bonsan• Ocean Hugger Foods• Good Catch Foods• Impossible Foods Inc.• Sophie’s Kitchen Inc• New Wave Foods• Gardein• Quorn (Monde Nissin Corporation)• Qishan Food Limited Company• SoFine Foods,• Tofuna Fysh,• ViveraKey Market Segmentation:Breakup by Product Type:• Fish Products• Prawn & Shrimp Products• Crab ProductsBreakup by Distribution Channel:• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets• Convenience Stores• Online• OthersBreakup by Region:• North America• Asia Pacific• Europe• Middle East and Africa• Latin AmericaKey highlights of the report:• Market Performance (2015-2020)• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis• Market Drivers and Success Factors• SWOT Analysis• Value Chain• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeAbout UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.Other Reports by IMARC Group:Gaming Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gaming-market Metal Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/metal-packaging-market Food Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-packaging-market Data Center Power Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-power-market Submersible Pumps Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/submersible-pumps-market Osteoporosis Drugs Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/osteoporosis-drugs-market Mobile Advertising Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-advertising-market Caprolactam Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/caprolactam-market Circuit Breaker Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-circuit-breaker-market Machine Vision Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/machine-vision-market