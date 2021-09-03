Submit Release
Robo Taxi Market Analysis 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Growth, Leading Companies, Business Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Robo Taxi Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global robo taxi market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. A robo taxi refers to a self-driving autonomous automobile that requires minimal human intervention. It involves the use of mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) in order to operate the vehicle. It is equipped with cameras, ultrasonic sensors, radio detection and ranging (RADAR), and light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems to improve vehicle management by preventing collisions and reducing fatalities. It is widely available at several on-demand mobility or e-taxi service providers as a safe and convenient mode of transportation that can be booked via mobile applications.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/robo-taxi-market/requestsample

Robo Taxi Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the automotive sector. Along with this, continual technological advancements across the industry are providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns among the masses and an enhanced focus on sustainable development are providing a boost to the sales of robo taxis across the globe. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing number of governmental initiatives toward the development of smart cities, inflating disposable income levels, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/robo-taxi-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Aptiv plc
• Continental AG
• Daimler AG
• Ford Motor Company
• NAVYA
• NVIDIA Corporation
• Ridecell Inc and Waymo LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Breakup by Application:
• Goods
• Passenger

Breakup by Level of Autonomy:
• Level 4
• Level 5

Breakup by Vehicle:
• Car
• Shuttle/Van

Breakup by Service:
• Rental
• Station-based

Breakup by Propulsion:
• Electric
• Hybrid
• Fuel Cell

Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

