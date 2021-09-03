Bookstore Welcomes Chocolate Hiccups
Author Anne Drew celebrates her book with a reading sessionCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting shift back to the love of reading, Cookstown-based bookstore The Reading Glass Books welcomed author Anne Drew for an in-person book reading event this month.
Drew read her book “The Chocolate Hiccups” to kids of all ages. The unconventional yet fulfilling book tells the story of a young boy named Brandon and his love for chocolates. One day, he ate a little too much of the sweet confection and got the chocolate hiccups. The rest of the story involves the entire family helping him get rid of the hiccups. Throughout Brandon and his family’s pursuit for a solution, young readers can pick up a handful of moral values that are actively present throughout the characters’ interactions with each other.
Drew’s unique and creative twist to a mundane household dilemma contributes an engaging tale for children, allowing them to learn about the importance of unity, even in the simple task of getting rid of a hiccup.
Anne Drew holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education at Rowan University (formerly Glassboro State College) in New Jersey. As evidenced by her book The Chocolate Hiccups, she is dedicated to writing and moving other people with her stories. Aside from being a literary creative, Drew is also a mother to her children and is inspired to write because of them. According to her, her children are “brilliant, creative, and funny.”
A member of the American Booksellers Association, The Reading Glass Books, which opened last year, is located at 7 Wrightstown Cookstown Road, Unit 8, Cookstown, New Jersey. Like the featured writer Anne M. Drew, it proudly supports local and self-published authors through carrying more independently published, self-published, and print-on-demand titles than it could through traditional purchasing.
Visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information on their upcoming services and available books online.
