Latest Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Industry Trends Involve Laser Technology

Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cataract surgery devices and equipment market has witnessed many positive changes introduced by the market players, the most prominent one being the introduction of laser technology. Laser assisted cataract surgery is used to gather information about the lens, to make the corneal incision and for the opening in the lens capsule. The advent of laser technology has caused a significant impact over this industry by bringing in new levels of safety and accuracy and advancing cataract surgery. Femtosecond laser platforms have significantly contributed to the precision of cataract surgeries being performed and may soon surpass the traditional hand-held surgeries. For example, Abbott Laboratories which lacked this technology, acquired Optimedica for $250 million to enter laser cataract surgery devices market after witnessing the huge demand and benefits of laser technology.

The global cataract surgery devices market size is expected to grow from $4.99 billion in 2020 to $5.62 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The major players covered in the cataract surgery devices and equipment market are Alcon, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Carl Zeiss Meditech AG, Essilor International S.A. and Opcon Corporation.

TBRC’s ophthalmology cataract surgery devices market report is segmented by type into intraocular lens (IOL), ophthalmic viscoelastic device (OVD), phacoemulsification equipment, femtosecond laser equipment, by application into ophthalmology centers, hospitals, clinics, and by surgery type into extracapsular cataract extraction, phacoemulsification, femtosecond laser, others.

Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Intraocular Lens (IOL), Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD), Phacoemulsification Equipment, Femtosecond Laser Equipment), By Application (Ophthalmology Centers, Hospitals, Clinics), By Surgery Type (Extracapsular Cataract Extraction, Phacoemulsification, Femtosecond Laser), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cataract surgery devices and equipment market overview, forecast cataract surgery devices and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, cataract surgery devices and equipment market segments, and geographies, cataract surgery devices and equipment market trends, cataract surgery devices and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

