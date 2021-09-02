Submit Release
News Search

There were 495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,492 in the last 365 days.

Brewster Asks Leaders to Schedule Vote on Perks Reform

Government Reform

McKeesport, September 2, 2021 – State Sen. Jim Brewster has written to Pennsylvania’s legislative leaders asking for a September vote on his perks reform package, including elimination of ‘per-diem’ payments.

In a letter dated August 19, the key lawmaker, who has introduced similar bills in previous sessions of the General Assembly, said the vote should be a follow-up to the recent move by legislative leaders to make more expense information available online.

“Increasing public access to expenses is a welcomed and needed step. I certainly support the effort. However, expense transparency alone does not go far enough,” Brewster wrote. “To increase accountability, the General Assembly needs to swiftly move to eliminate ‘per diem’ payments and institute other necessary reforms.”

Brewster said that blanket per-diem payments don’t provide the transparency on spending that the public is asking of public officials and his legislation would require receipts for expenses instead.

In addition to the elimination of the controversial per diem payments (SB362), Brewster’s legislation, now sitting idle in the Senate State Government Committee,  includes:

SB 361 – Replaces yearly, automatic cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) by a once-per-decade raise consideration following the decennial U.S. Census and calculated by the Consumer Price Index.

SB 363 – Ends state vehicle leases for members of the General Assembly, instead reimbursing for actual mileage and tolls for documented government travel.

SB 364 – Bans gifts of any value to members of the General Assembly. No member could solicit or accept, for their personal use or for another’s use; a gift, favor, entertainment, hospitality, loan, or any other item of monetary value.

Brewster said lagging public confidence in the General Assembly demands action on the bills, at the very least a floor vote when the Senate returns to session in several weeks.

“I am confident that if the leadership of our respective bodies would allow their members to decide the issue, the outcome would favor the transparency you profess to seek,” Brewster wrote. “Therefore, I request that the reform package – including the measure that ends ‘per diem’ payments – be scheduled for consideration in September.”

You just read:

Brewster Asks Leaders to Schedule Vote on Perks Reform

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.