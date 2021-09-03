Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / DUI #4 - Refusal and Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 21A303491

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer                                

STATION:  Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 09/02/2021 at 1917 hours  

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N, Berlin 

VIOLATION: DUI #4 – Refusal and Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Michael Hammond                                               

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Graniteville, Vermont 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle following an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Michael Hammond. A DMV records query indicated that Hammond’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the State of VT was criminally suspended. While speaking with Hammond indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Hammond being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Hammond was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks without incident and processed for DUI. Hammond was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/03/2021 at 1230 hours and lodged at Barre City for lack of a $500 bail. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes  

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/03/2021 at 12:30 PM             

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division 

LODGED - LOCATION: Barre City PD

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

