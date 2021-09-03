Middlesex Barracks / DUI #4 - Refusal and Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A303491

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/02/2021 at 1917 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N, Berlin

VIOLATION: DUI #4 – Refusal and Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Michael Hammond

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Graniteville, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle following an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Michael Hammond. A DMV records query indicated that Hammond’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the State of VT was criminally suspended. While speaking with Hammond indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Hammond being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Hammond was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks without incident and processed for DUI. Hammond was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/03/2021 at 1230 hours and lodged at Barre City for lack of a $500 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/03/2021 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Barre City PD

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861