Middlesex Barracks / DUI #4 - Refusal and Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A303491
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/02/2021 at 1917 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N, Berlin
VIOLATION: DUI #4 – Refusal and Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Michael Hammond
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Graniteville, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle following an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Michael Hammond. A DMV records query indicated that Hammond’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the State of VT was criminally suspended. While speaking with Hammond indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Hammond being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Hammond was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks without incident and processed for DUI. Hammond was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/03/2021 at 1230 hours and lodged at Barre City for lack of a $500 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/03/2021 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Barre City PD
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861