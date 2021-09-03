Downtown Montgomery Alabama opens its first Starbucks
Long awaited morning staple now availableMONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montgomery’s newest Starbucks Coffee Company, at 124 Coosa St. opened for business today. It is the first freestanding Starbucks location in downtown Montgomery and is located on the same block of the Springhill Suites by Marriott and the soon to open Autograph by Marriott. The much-anticipated downtown location was developed by Ascent-Hospitality, who also developed and manages both hotels along Coosa St.
Janet Thompson, an executive from Mobile stopped by last Friday as the team was preparing for the opening and had this to say;
“As someone who travels to downtown Montgomery frequently, and has always wondered ‘Why don’t they have a Starbucks?’ So now we do,” She continued, “The developers and operators downtown have done a great job revitalizing the area and this is a great asset that really helps in completing the city’s vision.”
In addition to ample indoor and outdoor seating, Montgomery’s first downtown Starbucks features a unique design and convenient pick-up area for customers on the go. The Starbucks app offers customers a convenient way to place and pay for their order online, in advance of their visit, and pick it up at their earliest convenience at the store’s designated pick-up area. Inside the store, customers will find the balance between the textured three-dimensional artwork and the coffee theater throughout the store creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
Ascent Hospitality is a vertically integrated hotel development and management company whose corporate headquarters is located in Buford, Georgia. The company portfolio consists of over 31 select-service, extended-stay and full-service hotels comprising over 3,000 luxurious rooms in major leisure, business, and convention markets across the United States.
