Cerascreen Launches High-Quality U.S. Home Diagnostic Tests for Food Sensitivity and Food Allergy Issues
NEW YORK, USA, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cerascreen® today announced the U.S. launch of the at-home testing industry’s most-advanced food sensitivity and food allergy tests. As one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe, this launch is cerascreen’s entrée into the U.S. market.
At-home testing kits have been available for almost a decade and the popularity has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the acceptance of the reliability of home testing and industry success, companies have seen an influx of venture capital raised for home testing in Europe and the U.S.
Cerascreen offers three market-leading diagnostic food tests to help identify the cause of symptoms related to allergies and sensitivities: an extensive food sensitivity + allergy test for 208 foods and 44 allergies, a food intolerance + allergy test for 96 foods and 44 allergies, and a food allergy test for 44 foods. The home test kits enable people without any medical background to collect a blood sample using simple instructions. Tests are sent in a pre-stamped return envelope and results can be found on the my.cerascreen mobile app in days.
“It is important to have the most high-tech and accurate tests for people motivated to improve or maintain their health and nutrition,” said cerascreen U.S. Business General Manager Thomas Hillard. “With many issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic and people’s fears of exposure in public health locations, we are able to offer you and your loved ones a safe, at-home method of monitoring health and wellness. Cerascreen is the number one resource for lab-certified results and personalized health and nutrition advice and will be perfect for Americans to monitor their health whenever and wherever they want (or feel comfortable).”
Hillard continued, “Establishing a presence in the U.S. required a unique marketing approach because our key customers in the United States have a different lifestyle and are interested in many aspects of health and nutrition testing. All of our customers have the same philosophy, which is that self-testing is more convenient and private than traditional avenues."
Based in Hamburg, Germany, cerascreen was founded in 2012 and has launched more than 70 at-home tests and offers products in 19 European countries and the United States. Cerascreen carries out more than 150,000 medical tests every year.
For more information, visit cerascreen.com/collections/food-tests.
