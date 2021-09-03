Just A Password Launches, Solving Problem of Remembering Long Passwords
Enables users to avoid having to remember long, complex passwords to access devices and digital servicesUNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New digital company Just A Password today announced the launch of a free, multi-factor authentication solution for all websites, apps and digital services.
Passwords and password protection have long been in a digital user’s lexicon; however, news stories come out daily about hackers and ransomware criminals taking advantage of sophisticated computer systems. This means that the average person is exposed to identity theft and the possibility of digital bad actors stealing one’s money and everything about them.
According to a report on TomsGuide.com, an expert digital blog site and watch dog, the majority of people do not take cybersecurity seriously, choosing simple passwords for devices. This lazy password syndrome leaves millions of people vulnerable to digital theft. Based on a study published on GitHub of more than 742 million passwords conducted by Turkish researcher Ata Hakçil, numerous data breaches have occurred over the past few years because, “computer and app users had not taken password complexity and security seriously.” Unfortunately, the most popular password continues to be 123456, which appeared at least 5.3 million times.
Just A Password has arrived to make digital life safer and much easier.
“Gone are the days of having to remember long and complex passwords,” said a company spokesperson. “Instead, we provide you with a bespoke passcard, where you will look up your personal, secret, complex password based on a simple phrase chosen by you.”
To the average person, the card looks like a lot of letters and symbols, but to the user, the passcard is a secure, encrypted password reminder. The passcard is generated by computer code that corresponds to letters and numbers, but each card generated is completely different. Every letter in a word clue will have a different combination of a few characters, letters or numbers that work only for a person’s passcard.
The passcard is multi-functional for all logins. The user creates a simple, memorable word for each login (e.g., ‘laptop,’ ‘bank’ or ‘school’). The card does not rely on electronics or any digital connection. The passwords are almost impossible to hack because the unique, memorable word creates a coded combination of characters based on only one person’s given passcard.
The spokesperson continued, “Our solution creates unique and safe passwords that can be used by anyone who has online or offline passwords that they need to access freely but would live in the most secure format possible. Also, people frequently use the same passwords for everything. With justapassword.com, you will need only one card for all your passwords.”
Just A Password recommends that the user create one duplicate of the card to be kept in a very safe place, and it should be printed out for maximum security and saved to a mobile device. It’s also extremely portable and can either fit in a purse or wallet. You can have separate passcards for separate functions, such as one card for banking and one card for shopping.
To get started, visit www.justapassword.com, click on the generate button and save to a mobile device. It will only take a few seconds to receive a free passcard.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here