Hills Views & Valleys™ Luxury Publication collaborates with My Yacht® Group

Hills Views & Valley’s™ recent partnership with My Yacht® Group will further introduce luxury brands to luxury lifestyle connoisseurs.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading LA luxury lifestyle publication Hills Views & Valleys™ (HVV) is pleased to announce its recent partnership with the esteemed My Yacht® Group (MYG), marking a new chapter in the luxe lifestyle industry, and bringing global luxury brands and luxe lifestyle connoisseurs a step closer to each other. As part of the partnership, HVV will collaborate with MYG on several of its exclusive upcoming events that welcome notable figures, high achievers, and dignitaries from around the world.

My Yacht® Group is dedicated to creating exclusive experiences and networking summits, primarily onboard superyachts, at high-profile international sporting, artistic, and social gatherings that cater to high-net-worth guests and luxury brand partners.

“It is with great honor that we announce our recent partnership with My Yacht® Group, whose international reputation for curating exemplary high-profile events has catapulted the luxury event industry to the next level. It’s a pleasure to find a fellow opulent lifestyle connoisseur in Nicholas Frankl and My Yacht® Group, and we are absolutely delighted to partner with this prestigious company on its upcoming events,” stated Otis W. Jones, Founder, and Publisher of Hills Views & Valleys™.

The partnership sees HVV stepping aboard several MYG events, with the first scheduled for October 22-24, 2021, where MYG will once again create the most prestigious and supercharged event of the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix weekend, namely My Yacht® Club, in the heart of Austin, TX. Since its debut in 2012, the Monaco-style, custom, pop-up VIP nightlife experience has hosted A-List Hollywood stars, legendary F1 drivers, local and international HNW guests, high-fashion models, and more.

December sees MYG return for a 10th year to host its exclusive charity reception during the 20th and 21st collector art week centered around Art Basel Miami, which sees the cream of the art collector world descend on South Beach. In a cluttered week of events, MYG’s superyacht gathering sets itself apart with an unmatched level of luxury and sophistication and attracts a who’s who of the (U)HNW art community.

May 2022 heralds MYG’s annual tentpole event during the iconic Monaco F1 Grand Prix, scheduled for May 26 – 29. As the most storied Formula 1 race on the annual calendar, this social and sporting pageant stands out, and MYG’s exclusive 4-day trackside superyacht experience welcomes an enviable guest list aboard. Traditionally honored by the presence of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco - his eponymous Foundation is a longtime charitable partner of MYG - attendees include Royalty, leading visionaries, Olympians, global CEOs, innovators, influencers, and more

“We are delighted to find such a great ally in Hills Views & Valleys™. We are committed to furthering our curated, high-profile events that resonate so well with sophisticated guests and collaborating with a leading luxury lifestyle publication platform such as HVV, that will champion our ethos and can share our stories with its refined audience, underscores the value of this partnership,” noted Nicholas Frankl, Founder, and CEO of My Yacht® Group.

Hills Views & Valleys™ is driven by the mission to inspire and guide its readers on crafting a joyous and fulfilling life. Layered with magnificent silk-laminated pages, high-resolution images, and carefully curated expert content, Hills Views & Valleys™ cover every aspect of a true luxury lifestyle. From the finest in-home designs to futuristic lifestyle trends, the most high-profile events, and tantalizing entertainment news, the publication simply encompasses it all.

For more information, please visit https://myyachtgroup.com and https://hillsviewsandvalleys.com