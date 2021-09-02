Never Before Listed Custom Laramie Mountain Estate in Casper, Wyoming to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

WYO Manor, North Platte River, Casper, WY Grand-scale entertaining spaces with soaring 25ft ceilings Sprawling custom mansion with Casper Mountain views Nearby recreation at North Platte River & Hogadon Basin Beautifully landscaped grounds with lake and waterfall

In cooperation with Richard Lewis & Chopper Grassell of Live Jackson Hole at Compass, WYO Manor will auction No Reserve in October via Concierge Auctions

It’s the perfect place to retire or live out the next chapter of your life...We’re looking forward to partnering with Concierge Auctions as we have seen firsthand their worldclass database in action. ” — Richard Lewis, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled within the Laramie Mountains in the heart of Cowboy Country, WYO Manor will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agents Richard Lewis and Chopper Grassell of Live Jackson Hole at Compass. Never before listed for sale, the 21,500-square-foot estate, to be listed this week for $24.5 million, will sell with no Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on September 30th–October 5th, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

"The essence of Wyoming-living is as good as it gets,” stated Listing Agent, Chopper Grassell. “Aside from the pristine property that incorporates endless amenities, the state of Wyoming has no corporate or personal state income tax, is a legacy and inheritance tax friendly state, and provides the ability to establish a Dynasty Trust. All of this, plus a truly stunning setting and more recreational activities then you can imagine, really sets this property above any other available. This is an incredible opportunity to name your price on a one-of-a-kind property that doesn’t come around everyday.”

Commanding views of Casper Mountain are just the start of what makes this estate an architectural standout. Comprising nearly 22,000 square feet, the property was designed with entertaining in mind, including seating areas for up to 100 people while the formal dining room features a soaring 25-foot ceiling. With a private office and conference room for up to 10 people, one can also enjoy a luxury appointed set-up for the ultimate work-from-home experience. Visitors can find peace and privacy in the separate 4,000-square-foot guest home with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms or explore the stately grounds with a waterfall and scenic lake, complete with sole access and usage rights. With proximity to the famed North Platte River and Hogadon Basin Skiing, adventure always awaits, be it world-class fly fishing or skiing the fresh power of mountain peaks.

Additional features include groin-vault ceilings, seven fireplaces in the main home, and detailed light fixtures throughout, all purchased at the Dallas Light Show; event accommodations including a catering kitchen; a jetted tub, fireplace and his-and-hers closets in the primary suite, one of four bedrooms; a luxury office with five different types of granite, a fireplace, and small conference room for in-home meetings of 8-10 people; Elevator to any floor; Spacious children’s playroom with built-in stage; Full-home generator; 1,750 square foot attached garage; 4,000 square foot conservatory; Separate 4,000 square foot garage/shop with 1 half bathroom; Separate guest parking area outside guest home; Landscaped backyard with waterfalls, a gazebo, lake and circular driveway, Full-home generator; and a Savant Security / AV Smarthome system—all just 13 minutes to the heart of Casper, 2.5 hours to Cheyenne and 4 hours to Denver.

“It’s the perfect place to retire or live out the next chapter of your life,” added Listing Agent, Richard Lewis. “We’re looking forward to partnering once again with Concierge Auctions as we have seen firsthand their world-class database in action. Their unmatched global reach combined with our regional reputation is sure to bring a competitive field of bidders and ultimately identify the next owner of this outstanding estate.”

Set conveniently along Interstate 25, Casper, Wyoming’s second-largest city, has deep historic ties to oil boomtown and cowboy culture dating back to the development of the nearby Salt Creek Oil Field. Iconic landscapes and wide-open spaces make Wyoming a prime setting for any lover of the outdoors: enjoy world-class fly fishing, hiking, biking, hunting, horseback riding, skiing, and cross-country skiing, all just minutes from the property. Explore Casper’s 53 parks, 90 miles of trails, or any of Hogadon Basin Ski Area’s 28 trails. Cast a line at the “Miracle Mile”, a famous stretch of the North Platte River known for its plethora of both brown and rainbow trout. Attend a College National Finals Rodeo, an event held annually since 1999. Tee up at Casper Municipal Golf Course or any other nearby golf course. Downtown Casper is also a short drive away, filled with historic buildings, charming boutiques, and an ever-growing list of dining and nightlife options.

WYO Manor is available for showings daily 1-4PM by appointment only and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 30 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Compass

Compass is a leading national real estate technology company, providing tools and services to help real estate agents grow their businesses and better serve their clients. As one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, real estate agents utilize the end-to-end Compass platform to improve their productivity and help them manage their business more effectively. Compass currently powers over 15,000 real estate agents across 100+ U.S. cities, who were responsible for over $91 billion in real estate transactions in 2019. For more information on how Compass powers one of the largest groups of business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

WYO Manor | North Platte River, Casper, WY