New Book Sees Failing Healthcare As Typical Of Education, Correction, Government

PRESCOTT, AZ, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “From Lockdown to Knockdown, the Fall of America” is Richard Ruhling’s latest books that sees trouble in numerous systems intended to serve society. Ruhling is a retired MD, MPH who was board-certified in Internal Medicine before teaching Health Science at Loma Linda University.

While teaching in the mid-70’s, medical care began to be called ‘healthcare,’ but Ruhling claims there is an inverse relationship between medical care and health—"the more prescription drugs we take, the worse our health becomes,” says Ruhling who will be 80 soon but has only filled one prescription for intestinal flu 30+ years ago to avoid frequent bathroom stops on a trip.

Ruhling says medical care is the diagnosis and treatment of disease in contrast to healthcare with healthy habits that Dr. Lester Breslow of UCLA found to add an average of 11 years to life—that’s better than all the advances of modern medicine that uses DuPont’s slogan, “Better living through chemistry.” If you know older folk with a bag of pills, you know it isn’t so!

Breslow’s study found smoking, drinking and obesity as major negatives while exercise, sleep, drinking water and positive attitudes are also important. His study began before Framingham’s report on cholesterol, so if one follows a low cholesterol, low fat diet, they could live to 100, says Ruhling whose teacher at 95 sent a Christmas card picture of a tree down as he held a chain saw!

Working Emergency Room in Riverside CA, Dr. Richard Ruhling was getting sick—sore throat, runny nose, cold and achy. His temperature was normal, but in medical school he was taught that viruses are killed with fever. He wondered what he could do to get a fever!

He took a fever treatment by immersing himself in a tub of water as hot as he could tolerate. In 20 min. his temp was 102.5. Having been taught that it can double the white blood count, he then poured cold water front and back several times. Feeling better, he saw his patients.

At 11 PM he took a 2nd fever treatment. In the morning he was well–The body’s own defenses responded to rational remedies. One other tip. Flu comes after holidays loaded with sugar. Ruhling fasted, eating no supper—he wanted his white cells hungry to phagocytize the germs!

15 studies support Ruhling’s experience that natural immunity is best and it offers no risk of adverse reactions or need for boosters. https://www.wnd.com/2021/08/fifteen-studies-show-natural-immunity-better-vaccines/

The British Medical Journal reports 73% less severity in 568 healthcare workers who got sick, but ate a plant-based diet. https://nutrition.bmj.com/content/early/2021/05/18/bmjnph-2021-000272

