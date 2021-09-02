Outagamie County Deer Farm Tests Positive for CWD

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 2, 2021

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a deer farm in Outagamie County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). Positive samples were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

The farm was already under quarantine after receiving animals from a CWD affected farm. The herd of approximately 30 deer will remain under quarantine while an epidemiological investigation is conducted by DATCP and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal's brain, and testing for CWD is typically only performed after the animal's death. DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement and permit requirements.

