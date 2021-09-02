Wyoming Lottery Corporation issues RFP for Keno Strategic Marketing and Advertising Services

September 2, 2021

Sept. 2, 2021 – The Wyoming Lottery Corporation (WLC) has formally issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) from responsible, responsive, and experienced vendors to solicit proposals for Keno Strategic Marketing and Advertising Services.

WLC officials and the Board of Directors decided to send the Keno marketing and advertising services out for bid during a regularly scheduled Board meeting on July 27, 2021.

“We are a quasi-government business, and we believe the Wyoming Lottery’s integrity and transparency includes how we contract for outside services,” said Jon Clontz, WLC CEO.

“We believe it is important to do our due diligence and examine the opportunities this may present. This also ensures we maintain the highest quality standards as an entertainment industry in Wyoming,” Clontz added.

The WLC launched lottery sales on Aug. 24, 2014 with two games, and it has grown over the last seven years to offer a total of seven games. Keno will be the eighth game, and it is projected to increase and stabilize the Lottery’s annual revenue.

Full, written proposals are to be submitted to the WLC by Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time.

Copies of the complete RFP may be obtained from the WLC website at: https://wyolotto.com/lottery/news. Interested vendors may also formally request, in writing, a hard copy from the Wyoming Lottery Corporation at:

The Wyoming Lottery Corporation ℅ Robin Medina 1620 Central Ave., Suite 100 Cheyenne, WY 82001

Any questions about the RFP, the technical requirements, or specifications of the RFP should be made in accordance with the rules, guidelines, and provisions of the RFP and done in coordination with the WLC’s RFP Coordinator, Robin Medina, Chief Operations Officer.

For more information about the Wyoming Lottery Corporation visit wyolotto.com.