Submit Release
News Search

There were 521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,523 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy Amends Special Session Call to Accelerate COVID-19 Response

September 2, 2021 (Anchorage) – Today, Governor Mike Dunleavy expanded his special session to include two pieces of legislation that will strengthen the state’s ongoing response to the recent COVID surge.

Today, the Governor will transmit a new bill which will expand the use of telemedicine and telehealth services and provides additional tools to expand our health care workforce and enhance capacity within the state’s healthcare system to help respond to the recent surge in COVID-19.

In January, the Governor introduced legislation to allow Alaska to join the 34 other states would have adopted a Multistate Nurse Licensure Compact. HB 83 and SB 67 would strengthen our healthcare delivery system by reducing barriers to licensure for Registered and License Practical Nurses, and enhance the ability for nurses from other states to practice in Alaska. The Governor’s action today adds those bills to the special session call and they can be immediately taken up House and Senate Health and Social Services Committees.

The Legislature is in a Third Special Session which is currently scheduled to end on September 14th.

##

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy Amends Special Session Call to Accelerate COVID-19 Response

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.