PCRopsis™ Next Generation Direct PCR™ Technology is Successfully Applied to Urinary Tract Infections
PCRopsis™ technology has recently be proven to mediate direct PCR of bacteria in urine. This expands the use of our technology into a new bio-fluid, urine.
The capabilities of our Next Gen Direct PCR™ technology continues to expand into new territory. This is only possible with a dedicated and creative team.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entopsis PCRopsis™ Reagent RVD with RVD Enhancer + PCRopsis™ Support facilitates PCR amplification of both gram positive and negative bacteria from urine. This approach can make traditional DNA isolation prior to PCR testing for urinary tract infections (UTI) obsolete.
UTIs are a recurrent problem in nursing homes and other settings. Such infections can lead to serious complications if not properly diagnosed early. Symptomatic UTIs result in at least 7 million visits to outpatient clinics, 1 million visits to emergency departments, and 100,000 hospitalizations annually. There’s a need to streamline these routine tests and lower healthcare costs.
The PCRopsis™ research and development team recently completed a validation study showing that PCRopsis™ Reagent RVD with RVD Enhancer, when combined with PCRopsis™ Support, facilitates direct amplification of bacteria in urine through PCR. These Next Generation Direct PCRTM reagents allowed for the detection of less than 50 colony forming units (cfu) per mL of bacteria in urine through PCR, without the need for time-consuming and pricey traditional DNA extraction. People with UTIs typically have 1000s of cfu / mL of bacteria in their urine. As such, PCRopsis™ reagents will be able to process just about any UTI sample.
PCRopsis™ Next Generation Direct PCRTM reagents have previously been shown to facilitate nucleic acid extraction-free amplification of viral, bacterial, and mammalian gene targets in 10 minutes from a variety of samples. This latest report expands these capabilities into a new bio-fluid, urine.
“The capabilities of our Next Gen Direct PCRTM technology continues to expand into new territory. This is only possible with a dedicated and creative team.” said Obdulio Piloto, Ph.D., CEO of Entopsis.
About Entopsis
Entopsis was founded in 2011. It has researched and developed a number of proprietary platforms in the areas of material science, nanotechnology, chemistry, and machine learning. The company utilizes this unique know-how to solve key scientific problems, particularly for medical diagnostics. Entopsis is predominantly focused in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases, and explores new areas lacking suitable solutions. To date, the company has launched three efforts: 1) OpsisDx™, a urine-based universal disease detection platform, 2) PCRopsis™, functionally superior Next Gen Direct PCR™ technologies for clinical applications, and 3) PlantOpsis™, direct PCR and other technologies to support the analysis of plants. For more information, please visit www.Entopsis.com, www.PCRopsis.com and www.PlantOpsis.com
Obdulio Piloto
Entopsis Inc.
info@entopsis.com
