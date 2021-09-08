CureMetrix and Applied Radiology Launch Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Roundtable on AI Innovations for Mammography

Registration

Radiologists and a Cardiologist share their perspectives on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is “Extending Mammography - from Breast Health to Women’s Health.”

Leveraging a woman’s regular breast cancer screening to now include heart disease detection creates value in the healthcare system for patients and radiologists” — Navid Alipour, Chief Executive Officer, CureMetrix

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CureMetrix, Inc., a global healthcare technology company that delivers artificial intelligence (AI) driven solutions for radiology, and Applied Radiology, a leader in industry communications and forums, will launch Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a live, online discussion featuring a roundtable of clinical experts on September 28, 2021. The no-cost event is designed to communicate the value (clinical, operational, and financial) of implementing AI-based mammography solutions and their impact on women’s health outcomes.AI for breast cancer represents 12% of the total applications of AI in Radiology. Deep learning algorithms in mammography are on the rise for triage, detection, tissue density and risk assessment. Meanwhile, there’s mounting evidence suggesting AI may have a broader impact by helping radiologists provide heart health assessments from mammograms. New AI decision support tools being developed by CureMetrix extend the utility of screening mammography beyond breast cancer by detecting, quantifying, scoring, and auto-reporting clinically significant levels of Breast Arterial Calcification – a surrogate marker for Coronary Artery Calcification (CAC).This esteemed group of radiologists and cardiologists will review AI tools for breast cancer screening, and share their perspectives on innovative AI decision support tools designed to stratify coronary heart disease (CHD) risk by detecting and quantifying breast arterial calcifications (BAC) from screening mammograms. They will also explore the potential impact these applications can have on global population health outcomes by identifying women at risk of a coronary event.“This session will shed light on the incredible value that AI brings to mammography in supporting overall women’s health,” said Navid Alipour, CEO of CureMetrix. “By utilizing the routine nature of screening mammograms combined with the power of AI, women can be assessed in the same visit for more than just breast cancer. Leveraging a woman’s regular breast cancer screening to now include heart disease detection creates value in the healthcare system for patients and radiologists – bringing more importance to this year’s campaign on Breast Cancer Awareness and its impact on women’s health.”Extending the Value of Mammography from Breast Health to Women’s HealthTuesday, September 28, 2021 - 1:00 to 2:00 pm ESTClinical Moderator:Nina Kottler, MD, MSAssociate Chief Medical Officer, Clinical AIRadiology PartnersExpert Panelists:Kathy Schilling, MDMedical DirectorChristine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute of Boca Raton Regional HospitalHeather M. Johnson, MDPreventive CardiologistChristine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute of Boca Raton Regional HospitalFernando Collado-Mesa, MD, FSBIHead of Innovation and Artificial IntelligenceDepartment of Radiology, University of Miami Miller School of MedicineStamatia Destounis, MD, FACR, FSBI, FAIUMChair, Clinical Research and Medical OutcomesElizabeth Wende Breast CareRegistration is now open for the event scheduled for September 28, 2021. Register via QR code or Sign up Here About CureMetrixCureMetrix is a global leader in Artificial Intelligence for Medical Imaging, committed to advancing technology that improves disease detection and cancer survival rates across the globe. Its mission is to help save lives and support improved clinical and financial outcomes, delivering technology that radiologists, healthcare systems, and patients can rely on with confidence. www.CureMetrix.com

Empowering Radiologists for Better Outcomes in Women’s Health