João Henrique Lucas Signs with Maxwell Harding Agency
Maxwell Harding Agency signed their 3rd professional bull rider João Henrique Lucas. Lucas one of the top 35 riders in the world.WINSTON SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top 21 Professional Bull Rider João Henrique Lucas signed to the Maxwell Harding Agency.
The agency, founded and run by Max Maxwell and Dave Harding, represents athletes, small businesses and charitable foundations by helping them create content and build personal brands.
João finished 12th overall at the world finals in Las Vegas, NV with his best ride being on a bull named Detroit Lean for 90 points. His ride percentage for the season was 31% along with 476 total points and 2 event wins.
He is in the process of learning english as his second language to his native Portuguese. Even though communicating with João has been a bit of an obstacle, the agency sees the bull rider's dedication to his personal branding and marketing through his wife Larissa's clothing store 8 Segundos Store https://www.instagram.com/8segundosstore/
The Brazilian Bull Rider finished 21st in the world after the 2021 PBR season and looks to improve his standing when the season kicks off in Indianapolis on New Year's Day, Jan. 1 2022
João is the first Brazilian to sign with Maxwell Harding Agency.
More about the agency:
Headquartered in Winston-Salem, the Maxwell Harding Agency represents athletes, creative clients & businesses looking to bring their advertising in-house. We aren’t interested in the typical “one-off” ad or commercial shoot. We partner with companies and teach them our best methods of marketing. Finally we help them hire a driven creator to lead their creative marketing from within.
We actively look to represent athletes with the goal of making them more money “outside the arena.”
We love to consult and spread our message on a daily basis across all social media platforms but will happily make house calls to discuss your specific marketing goals and give you our honest opinion, always. Our agency specializes in branded content and building audiences for individuals. We believe building a strong personal brand will bring more dollars and eyeballs to your company than ANY form of traditional marketing. We have extensive experience in the sports, film, marketing, real estate and beverage industries to name a few. We bring this experience to the table every time we negotiate a contract or develop a marketing plan for your company.
Follow João on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/joaohenriquelucas/
Follow the agency on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/maxwellhardingagency/
David Harding
Maxwell Harding Agency LLC
email us here