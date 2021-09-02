Gov. Wolf Announces PFAS Funding Program Award

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) board of directors has approved Pennsylvania’s first funding award designed specifically to assist communities in the remediation of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a potentially toxic contaminant found in water sources and systems throughout the commonwealth.

The $5.2 million principal forgiveness award was made to Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc., a for-profit water company regulated by the Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC), to construct a pre-treatment filtration plant for the area serviced by the North Hills well station in Montgomery County. While there is currently no established contaminant threshold established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for PFAS in drinking water, the project will proactively reduce the level of PFAS to zero parts per billion (ppb).

“Providing resources to combat potentially toxic exposure to PFAS sends a clear signal that I am deeply committed to clean water and safe infrastructure for all Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “This investment, as well as the funding program itself, establishes our commonwealth as a national leader in environmental stewardship and places a priority on protecting our most vulnerable populations.”

The application period for interested parties to apply for funding through the PFAS funding program opens every spring. For more details on how to apply and program eligibility, visit pennvest.pa.gov.