DriveItAway CEO John F. Possumato to Present at 2021 Automotive Dealer Day in Verona, Italy

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DriveItAway, the industry leader in automotive dealer new mobility platforms, with its revolutionary subscription to ownership technology, announces today the participation and presentation of its CEO and Founder, John F. Possumato, in the upcoming annual Automotive Dealer Day, the leading European automotive industry event, produced annually by Quintegia, being held September 14-16, 2021 in Verona, Italy .

Automotive Dealer Day, the largest and most respected annual automotive event of its kind in Europe for car dealers, vehicle manufacturers and service providers, is returning in a live forum. This celebrated three-day event, titled, “Business Expanders” will once again serve as the strategic meeting point for the entire automotive industry community. The information filled sessions focus on defining and exploring the new challenges and opportunities in the quickly changing business of mobility.

John F. Possumato, Founder & CEO of DriveItAway, will present at 1pm EST on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at a session entitled, “Mobility and Dealers: From Idea to Profit,” highlighting recent dealer innovations in mobility in North America.

“Speaking at the annual Automotive Dealer Day event in May 2019, about the then emerging mobility models and the potential advantages of early dealer evolution/adaption, was most definitely one of the high points of my decades in the retail car business,” says John F. Possumato. “Being asked to come back this year to this live event, is a unique pleasure, as I get again to expand on what true innovators in automotive retail are doing now, in one of the most unique and challenging times in automotive industry history.”

“After having explored the new perimeter of the automotive industry and the demand for emerging mobility, the primary goal for all players is business expansion. This is a game to play on multiple dimensions: horizontal, vertical, lateral, and it requires a transversal look, crossed insights, a vision on the supply chain. Automotive Dealer Day 2021 is the running engine to expand the business today and tomorrow,” says Tommaso Bortolomiol, VP Corporate & Industry Relations of Quintegia .

For more information, on Automotive Dealer Day, see https://www.dealerday.com/en/ or email info@quintegia.it or call 39 0422 262997

