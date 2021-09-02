Tarps in High Demand and High Cost Due to Hurricane Ida and The Shipping Container Crisis
We got most of our tarps stock before the container crises, which enabled us to keep our prices low, but we are concerned about how long this issue will last.”GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday afternoon, areas along the Gulf Coast experienced life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds, and high amounts of rainfall.
Tarps Plus, the leading U.S. tarp supplier, works around the clock making sure tarps are delivered to the storm-stricken area.
FEMA, along with our federal, state, tribal, and local partners, as well as non-government agencies and private sector entities, remain fully postured to support impacted states and tribes to fulfill identified requirements, but no tarps have been available.
Many stores offer tarps but with price gouging. Tarps Plus founder and owner Michael Stein said, “We feel an obligation to offer the tarps for a set price before a storm hits and keep that price until the season is over.”
Hurricane season is June 1st to November 30th. Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast at a category 4. "This was a perilous storm. Our concern is to ensure that people are keeping themselves and their families safe and are aware of the changing conditions surrounding them," said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.
One of the main essential items that FEMA suggests after a storm is tarps. The poly tarps are crucial to cover roofs that the storm has compromised.
Tarps Plus says they have container loads of hurricane tarps stocked on their 10-acre facility in Texas, ready to go, but container costs continue to rise, which could limit sock and increase prices. Prices for shipping containers from Asia to the U.S. and Europe are growing at a historic pace as cargo owners bid up rates in a search for ocean transportation capacity that shipping industry executives expect to remain tight for the rest of the year.
Stein said, “We got most of our tarps stock before the container crises, which enabled us to keep our prices low, but we are concerned about how long this issue will last.”
Many companies are already planning for the scramble for space to continue through the end-of-year holidays.
