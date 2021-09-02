Blaylock Van Joins United Diversity Business Summit CEO Discussion

CEO and President Eric Standifer to discuss diversity metrics for Minority Business growth in Scottsdale, AZ Sep 15th.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affirming its long-standing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, Blaylock Van will discuss diverse metrics, participation in corporate America and supporting clients’ diversity as part of the 2021 United Diversity Business Summit “Diversity Talk with CEOs. Wall Street’s oldest and continuously operating African American-owned investment banking firm, Blaylock Van helps investment managers, municipalities, mutual funds and companies gain exposure through diversity initiatives.

The summit on Sept. 15 at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will bring together business experts and CEOs to share innovative approaches to enhance Arizona’s economic growth and minority business leadership. With a theme of “Enhancing the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Through Diversity,” the United Diversity Business Summit aims to ignite and unite small and medium-sized businesses, entrepreneurs and corporations.

As part of Blaylock Van’s participation in the summit, CEO and President Eric Standifer will join Arizona CEOs to share best practices on inviting diverse participation in the workforce and supply chain. The VIP panel, “Diversity Talk with CEOs,” will also feature Chris Camacho, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council; Michael Fisher, Vice President of Community Business Development for Country Financial; and Erin Ellison, Senior Director of the Arizona State University Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

“Blaylock Van has long recognized the value of diversity and inclusion, in our team, in our clients, and with the diverse vendors we work with. I am proud to represent a diversified organization and look forward to sharing our innovative services and strategies that have supported growth within our company and among our global client base,” Standifer said.

In addition to the CEO panel, additional programming addresses topics that directly impact minority business owners and entrepreneurs. Key topics include empowering minority entrepreneurs through mentorship, diversity in the workforce, entrepreneurship start-up lab for students, contracts with the State of Arizona, measuring diversity and inclusion initiatives, the power of capital, and more.

“Arizona’s small businesses create more than 44,000 new jobs each year and employ more than 1.1 million people, and diversity is as important for small businesses as it is for larger corporations,” said Dr. Velma Trayham, CEO of ThinkZILLA Consulting, a brand engagement firm that focuses on Supplier Diversity.

To register for the 2021 United Diversity Business Summit, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/united-diversity-business-summit-tickets-157093505905.

About Blaylock Van, LLC

Blaylock Van, LLC (BV) is the oldest and continuously operating African American-owned banking form in the United States, providing personalized services for clients across the country. Clients include corporations, municipalities, investment managers, pension funds, and family offices. Global electronic equity and fixed-income trading platforms allow direct market access to more than 40 worldwide exchanges, while proprietary web-based research platform is designed to specifically address the needs of fundamental portfolio managers and analysts. The firm’s headquarters are in New York City, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Dallas, Miami and Oakland, Calif. For more information, please visit https://brv-llc.com/

