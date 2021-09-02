Decktopus signs new partnership contract with the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology

Decktopus Online Smart Presentation Software Company

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, September 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Decktopus , an online presentation software company Headquartered in Palo Alto, running its R&D operations in Izmir, Turkey, has announced that it closed a contract with the Ministry of Industry and Technology.Decktopus is continuing to grow by expanding its presence globally through new company partnerships as well as users. The software is designed to help business professionals and teams build decks by providing them with an interface that automatically builds good-looking decks, allowing the user to only focus on content insertion. The Ministry’s decision came after an extensive evaluation process where they were able to see first-hand how this technology would be beneficial for their employees to build governmental project presentations without losing time."Decktopus caught our attention with their R&D center in Turkey. Our relationship grew and helped us when we needed presentations for investment projects. We found that it was important to have a partner who could show you basic principles of design and do the work for you so the team can focus on what matters most; content!" said Ahmet Simsek, Deputy General Director of General Directorate for Development Agencies.This is not Decktopus' first partnership outside North America; they have already collaborated with different agencies in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates.Decktopus' newest business package is a great solution for companies looking to save time and collaborate with each other. The plan allows teams to work together, which saves them from stressing about the overall presentation; the interface also allows for users to automatically save their presentations on Decktopus' secure cloud service so they can focus solely on developing project aspects. This makes it easier than ever before for big corporations like Ministries, Amazon, or Netflix to create professional-looking presentations without having to deal with the hassles that come along with hiring an expensive designer!“The need for professional presentations is not going away anytime soon, and that's why Decktopus has come up with an ingenious solution to help companies present their ideas in a modern way. This platform will take care of all the design work while saving people the time they could be using for closing deals or brainstorming creative solutions. Decktopus’ easy-to-use interface strives to help businesses present without the hassle of designing & formatting!” said Mr. Idin, Co-Founder and CEO of Decktopus, by adding that they are aiming to grow their business by expanding into the B2B space.About Decktopus:Decktopus aims to make the presentation building process easier by offering 500 pre-prepared templates that can be used to create presentations from scratch or redesign existing decks. The onboarding process is really easy, where the user simply has to choose the theme and layout, and the deck is ready to go! If you have a written script for your content, but building a good-looking deck sounds like something too complicated, then wait no more! Decktopus takes care of all that busy work! The software is changing the way businesses present themselves by creating branded and professional-looking decks with ease. They do this through a single click design, embedded forms that collect prospect information; all without hassle! Check out their plans, or start a free trial from here!

