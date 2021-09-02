Family Entertainment Centers Market in United Kingdom Predicted to Reach $1,755.06 Million by 2027
Allied Market Research Logo
The UK FEC market is expected to recover from mid-2021 and will be struggling with a growth rate of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in per capita disposable income, availability of diversified gaming & entertainment options, rise in preference for indoor entertainment, and presence of young target population in the UK region majorly supplement the UK family/indoor entertainment centers market growth. However, upsurge in penetration of home gaming & mobile devices, high initial cost of FECs, and increase in ticket prices are expected to hamper the market growth. UK family/indoor entertainment centers market size was valued at $715.14 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,755.06 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027.
Explore Report Description- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uk-family-indoor-entertainment-centers-market-A06725
Post COVID-19, the size of the family entertainment centers market in UK is estimated to witness growth from $756.48 million in 2020 to reach $1,755.06 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.8%. The current estimation of 2027 is projected to be lower than pre-COVID-19 estimates. The market is expected to recover from mid-2021 and will be struggling with a growth rate of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027; however, it is expected to recover in the upcoming years, owing to government initiatives in the form of repayment waivers, debt relief, rent waivers, utility rebates and others and several strategies adopted by the key players operating in the UK family/indoor entertainment centers market.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Uk Family/indoor Entertainment Centers Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7090?reqfor=covid
Key Findings Of The Study
• By visitor demographic, in 2019, the teenagers (13-19) segment dominated the UK family entertainment centers market size. However, the families with children (9-12) segment are expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.
• Depending on facility size, the 1 to 10 acres segment accounted for the highest revenue of UK Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market in 2019.
• According to revenue source, the entry fees & ticket sales generated the highest revenue in 2019. However, the food & beverages segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the near future.
• On the basis of application, the arcade studios dominated the UK indoor entertainment centers market. However, the AR & VR gaming zones are expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.
• As per type, the children entertainment centers (CECs) segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019.
Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/uk-family-indoor-entertainment-centers-market.html
AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:
AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer a cost-effective, one-stop solutions for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.
Get access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access
About Allied Market Research:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn