Kreidler slams Taliban-like abortion law in Texas

September 1, 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued the following statement today on the new Texas law that restricts women’s rights to abortion:

“The Republican party in Texas has once again shown its blatant disregard for women’s rights. The new law that effectively bans abortions in the state cannot be allowed to stand.

“The Texas law is a threat to women’s health and – if allowed to stand – could become a model for other states to restrict the ability of women to make choices about their own health.

“Texas Republicans have become America’s own version of the Taliban. Once again, Republicans are showing how little they care for women’s rights and health. I will do everything in my power to make sure this Taliban-like move by Texas never finds a place in the state of Washington.

“I urge everyone committed to women’s rights and health to take action to overturn this grotesque and backwards law in Texas. It is a threat to all of us.”

Mike Kreidler is Washington state’s insurance commissioner. He holds a master’s degree in public health from UCLA.