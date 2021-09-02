‘Welcome to Boating’ Clinics Scheduled for September

September 2, 2021

Free Basic Instruction Program Back by Popular Demand

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Marine Trades Association of Maryland, Annapolis School of Seamanship, and the Boat U.S. Foundation for Safety and Clean Water are sponsoring free “Welcome to Boating” clinics at Sandy Point State Park. The clinics — held on Friday September 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, September 18 from 10 am to 4 p.m. — will provide instruction for new and experienced boaters on how to properly launch, load, retrieve, and dock a trailerable boat.

The instruction on docking, launching and boating safety will run for 30 minutes starting at 12:30 p.m. on September 17 and starting at 10 a.m. on September 18 (repeating 4 times each day).

Boaters can also talk with experts on a variety of topics including flares and other safety items, paint and finishes for boats, winterization, fuel dock safety, towing and anchoring, and more. Attendees will also learn from the department’s safety education, clean boating, and other experts. Annapolis Boat Shows is offering discounts to its October shows, although quantities are limited.

The event is most appropriate for adults and children 14 and older. Attendees should not bring their own boats; Instructors will demonstrate skills on their vessels. The clinics are free and open to the public but registration is requested. More information is available on the DNR website.

Attendance at the event is subject to any COVID-19 safety precautions that may be required by the venue, local ordinance, and/or Maryland Department of Health guidelines.

Attendees must also pay the park entry fee when they arrive, and be advised a full to capacity park closure is always possible on weekend days (which would mean no entry for anyone until the park reopens). Park information is available on the DNR website.