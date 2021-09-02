Governor Signs Proclamation Observing POW/MIA Recognition Day in Florida

September 2, 2021

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual POW/MIA Recognition Day in Florida Proclamation.

The observance, commemorated annually on the third Friday in September, is an opportunity to honor and recognize our nation’s service members who are classified as Prisoners of War or Missing in Action. More than 1,100 Floridians remain unaccounted for since World War II.

The POW/MIA flag is flown daily over the Florida Capitol, rest areas along Florida’s Interstate Highways, and at Florida’s State Parks to honor POW/MIAs and their service.

# # #