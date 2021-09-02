Scott R. McMillen Named 2022 "Lawyer of the Year" in Medical Malpractice Litigation by Best Lawyers® in America

Scott R. McMillen McMillen Law Firm

ORLANDO, FL, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McMillen Law Firm, Professional Association is pleased to announce that its founding attorney, Scott R. McMillen has been named 2022 "Lawyer of the Year" in the specialty of Medical Malpractice Litigation - Plaintiffs in the 27th Edition of Best Lawyers® in America.

Only a single lawyer in each practice area and community is honored with a "Lawyer of the Year" award, which is based on a rigorous peer-review survey. McMillen, whose principal office is in Orlando, handles Medical Malpractice cases throughout Florida and Georgia. In addition to practicing with McMillen Law Firm, he is Senior Counsel to the law firm of Paul Knopf Bigger, PLLC, with offices in Winter Park and Tampa.

The Best Lawyers® in America is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal industry. For more than three decades, it has been regarded – by both the profession and the public – as one of the most credible measures of legal integrity and distinction in the United States.

In addition to his current selection as Lawyer of the Year, McMillen was also selected by his peers for inclusion in the 2020, 2021, and 2022 editions of The Best Lawyers® in America for his work in Medical Malpractice. Learn more at www.floridamalpractice.com.