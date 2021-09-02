Commerce Honors Senator Thompson for Work on Remote Worker Incentive

Today we honored Senator Roger Thompson for his work to support economic development and community growth. During the '21 legislative session, Thompson, alongside Representative Kevin Wallace, authored HB2860, the OK Remote Quality Jobs Incentive Act.
