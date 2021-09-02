Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Child Seat Inspections and Assistance in Orleans, Ontario, Wyoming, and Monroe Counties September 2, 2021 Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Child Seat Inspections and Assistance…

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, September 2, 2021

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ORLEANS, ONTARIO, WYOMING AND MONROE COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Orleans, Ontario, Wyoming and Monroe counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available Saturday, September 4, and Saturday, September 18, in Albion; Sunday, September 19, in Canandaigua; and Saturday, September 25, in Attica, Albion and Rochester.

When: Saturday, September 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Orleans County Fairgrounds, 12690 NY-31, Albion For more information, contact Kevin Colonna at (585) 589-5527 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Unvaccinated adults and children over age 2 attending this event are required to wear a mask and adhere to safe distance protocol.

When: Saturday, September 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Orleans County Public Safety Building, 13925 State Route 31, Albion For more information, contact Kevin Colonna at (585) 589-5527 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Unvaccinated adults and children over age 2 attending this event are required to wear a mask and adhere to safe distance protocol.

When: Sunday, September 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Canandaigua Fire Department Station #2, 5298 Parkside Drive, Canandaigua For more information, contact Sergeant Kelly Fogarty at (585) 394-4560 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, September 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Attica Park, Exchange Street, Attica For more information, contact Jillian Calmes at (585) 786-8890 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, September 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Save-A-Lot parking lot, 320 West Avenue, Albion For more information, contact Officer Daniel Baase at (585) 589-5627 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, September 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Gates Volunteer Ambulance Service, 1600 Buffalo Road, Rochester For more information, contact Laurie Schwenzer at (585) 247-5519.

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.